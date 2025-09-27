Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) vs. Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Head to Head Contrast

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) and Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Sands China”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels International $1.58 billion 3.20 $299.67 million $6.50 16.86 Sands China $7.08 billion N/A $1.05 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Sands China has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Hotels International.

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Sands China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels International 19.52% -575.73% 12.92% Sands China N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Choice Hotels International and Sands China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels International 4 6 3 0 1.92 Sands China 0 2 0 2 3.00

Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus target price of $133.38, suggesting a potential upside of 21.74%. Given Choice Hotels International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Choice Hotels International is more favorable than Sands China.

Volatility and Risk

Choice Hotels International has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sands China has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Choice Hotels International pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sands China pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Choice Hotels International pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services, and pontoon leasing; gaming and other related activities; travel and tourism agency services; security services; human resources administration services; and mall management services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel management, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

