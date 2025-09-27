Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $160.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

