Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 968723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Lifesci Capital raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 105,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,684.10. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 122,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,661.24. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,286 shares of company stock worth $3,993,345. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.