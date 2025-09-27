Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.86 and last traded at C$13.62, with a volume of 1199123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.47.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CG

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 59.31%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.