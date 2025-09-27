Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 3.7% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 43,447.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,693 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2,723.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,788,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,297,000 after purchasing an additional 712,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,951,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $466.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $485.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.47.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.33.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

