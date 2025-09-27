Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,900 ($65.67) and last traded at GBX 4,860 ($65.13), with a volume of 15149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,870 ($65.26).

Capital Gearing Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of £820.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2,711.35 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,847.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,812.62.

Insider Activity at Capital Gearing

In related news, insider Karl Sternberg bought 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,819 per share, with a total value of £50,021.22. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller took over as the investment manager of the Company in 1982 and has held that position through to today. Since 1982 the Company has delivered amongst the best returns of any London listed investment trust, with notably few periods of negative performance

Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.

