Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,165,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,254,370,000 after acquiring an additional 179,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,798,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,793,000 after purchasing an additional 636,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,571,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,129,000 after purchasing an additional 505,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $92.84 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.10.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.94.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

