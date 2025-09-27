Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $2,131,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $85.52 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

