Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $291.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.44. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.18 and a 12-month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

