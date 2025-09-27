Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

