Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $32.94 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $32,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.38.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.