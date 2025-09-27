Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

