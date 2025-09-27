Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.8824.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Baird R W cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.9%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 87,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60,472 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $117.98 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $201.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.