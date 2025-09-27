Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Sells 12,396 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,795 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $759,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506,472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,813,905 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $274,349,000 after buying an additional 731,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,113,044 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $155,088,000 after buying an additional 193,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,279,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $133,949,000 after buying an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,770,000 after buying an additional 3,178,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

