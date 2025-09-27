Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 1.0% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $169,232,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.5% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,653,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 281,773 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 810.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,907 shares during the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 236.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 103,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

