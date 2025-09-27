Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Decreases Position in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 326,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Citizens Jmp cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $8,571,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,753,630.76. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. This represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:MGM opened at $35.59 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

