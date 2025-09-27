Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Price Target at $117.06

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.0625.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Cormark lowered shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TFI International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 0.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 352,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

