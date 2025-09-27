Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Price Target at C$5,521.43

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5,450.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSU. National Bankshares cut shares of Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5,500.00 to C$4,500.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,400.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$5,700.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

TSE:CSU opened at C$3,660.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4,513.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4,721.36. The stock has a market cap of C$77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$3,390.01 and a 1-year high of C$5,300.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.