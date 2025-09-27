Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target at C$25.57

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$17.78 on Friday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$12.69 and a 12 month high of C$26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.03.

Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.

