Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Henry Samueli Sells 368,797 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $334.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 206,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

