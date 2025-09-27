Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Booking by 521,609.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,900,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 79.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,259,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Booking by 182.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,081,000 after buying an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,548.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,553.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,264.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,060.98 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price target (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price objective on Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.