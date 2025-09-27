BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. $MUC Stake Cut by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUC stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

