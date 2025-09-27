Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,605 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BITB. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,488,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 185,930 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,853,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,726,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,384,000 after acquiring an additional 147,304 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

BITB stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $66.90.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

