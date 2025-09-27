Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 843 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after buying an additional 17,750,938 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,310,000 after buying an additional 11,970,598 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $624,369,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 7,142.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,420,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,970 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $98,898,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

