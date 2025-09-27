Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Astera Labs Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of ALAB stock opened at $197.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.65. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 353.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.
Insider Activity at Astera Labs
In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 91,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,170,877 shares in the company, valued at $398,377,638.27. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $4,014,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 97,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,369,365.42. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,576,027 shares of company stock valued at $239,177,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
