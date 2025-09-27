Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $197.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.65. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 353.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 91,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,170,877 shares in the company, valued at $398,377,638.27. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $4,014,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 97,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,369,365.42. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,576,027 shares of company stock valued at $239,177,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.