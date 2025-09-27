BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2,459.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $23.11 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 437.93%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

