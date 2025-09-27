Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 11,365 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.12% of Structure Therapeutics worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 100,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,788,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,967,000 after buying an additional 63,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 3,326.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of -1.88. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

GPCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Structure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

