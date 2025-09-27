Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 15,170 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $121.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. The company has a market cap of $248.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

