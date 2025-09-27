Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 88.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock opened at $318.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.14 and its 200 day moving average is $364.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $528.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

