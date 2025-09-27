Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

