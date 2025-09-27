Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.43, for a total value of $4,503,161.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,352,153.01. This represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $632.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $625.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $688.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.