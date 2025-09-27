Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 3,995 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in BXP were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BXP by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 124,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in BXP by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BXP by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BXP from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,494.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. BXP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $90.11.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.09 million. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. BXP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

