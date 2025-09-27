Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 7,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,837,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,219,054.08. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $210,200.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $190,600.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $143,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $49,750.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $74,550.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $225,900.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $310,375.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $38,887.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $202,800.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,300 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $60,417.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Travelzoo stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 1,186.62%. The firm had revenue of $23.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 1,242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 3,188.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 42,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

