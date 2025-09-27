Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Shares Bought by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning owned 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after buying an additional 61,784 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $108.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

