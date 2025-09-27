Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 19 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 1.1% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 97.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 12.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ASML by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in ASML by 5.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morningstar lowered ASML to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $951.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $777.78 and its 200-day moving average is $743.24. The firm has a market cap of $374.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $977.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

