Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 922.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,723,000 after buying an additional 3,188,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $117,929,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 610.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,661,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,537,000 after buying an additional 2,287,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,509,000 after buying an additional 2,158,639 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

