Augustine Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.70.

Amgen stock opened at $272.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

