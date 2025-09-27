Augustine Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $5,386,586.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,008,000. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $153.84 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.98 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.29.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

