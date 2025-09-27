AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,109,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after buying an additional 102,419 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in AT&T by 7.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 129,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.