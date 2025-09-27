Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. This trade represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,232 shares of company stock worth $29,496,571. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,599.73.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.6%

TDG opened at $1,297.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,403.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,411.89. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

