Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,786 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,643 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,030 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7,137.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,307,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,196,000 after acquiring an additional 866,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $82.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%.Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Melius lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

