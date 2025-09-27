Ascent Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,713 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $61.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $69.89.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.