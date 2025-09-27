Ascent Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,067 Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,154,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,269,000 after buying an additional 1,397,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,492,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,083,000 after buying an additional 863,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,199,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,321,000 after buying an additional 1,100,359 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,011,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 399,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,831,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.51%.The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

