Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Sold by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA cut its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3,262.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 311,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,965,174.72. The trade was a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $35,078,061.63. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,424,538 shares in the company, valued at $254,693,149.02. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639 in the last three months. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 258.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

