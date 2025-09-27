Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Apple Stock Down 0.5%
AAPL stock opened at $255.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.22.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
