Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $190,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.66.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Apple Stock Down 0.5%
AAPL stock opened at $255.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day moving average of $213.22.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.