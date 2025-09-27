Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $190,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.5%

AAPL stock opened at $255.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day moving average of $213.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.