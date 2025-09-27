Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $255.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

