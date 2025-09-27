Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 43,573.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,205 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,680,000 after buying an additional 665,555 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Amgen by 128.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,017,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $156,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $272.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.22. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $335.88.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.70.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

