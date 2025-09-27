American National Bank & Trust Invests $211,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

