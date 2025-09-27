American National Bank & Trust Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13,266.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $113.91.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -17.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. HSBC upped their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $85.83.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

